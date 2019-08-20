Resources
Jesse "Calvin" Stockton Jr.


1944 - 2019
Jesse "Calvin" Stockton Jr. Obituary
Jesse "Calvin" Stockton Jr

Lafayette - Jesse "Calvin" Stockton Jr, 74

Died on August 13th, 2019 at Creasy Springs. He was born on October 1st, 1944 in Lafayette to Jesse and Doris (McMillin) Stockton.

Calvin married the love of his life, Connie Mae Wells in May 7th, 1966. Soon after they were married, he was drafted in to the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then served our country in the 156th HEM Company.

Once he returned home, him and his wife did not have any children of their own. However, they both enjoyed family time with their nieces and nephews. Years after Connie passed away, He was married to Irene Collins until 2013.

He was proceeded in death by his 1st wife Connie, his parents, his brother Ronald, niece Laura Coffey and nephew Steven Stockton.

Survived by many including: sister Julia Coffey, brother Scott Stockton, nieces Jessica (Mike) McClimans, Shelley Stockton, Lisa (Greg) Kyger, Trina Smith and nephew Jeff (Mindy) Stockton.

Services will be held at Harvest Chapel:

2028 South 22nd Street, Lafayette 47909

Visitation will between 11am-12pm.

Memorial services start at promptly at 12, officiated by Pastor Tom Camp.

Military service at grave site, in Otterbein to follow.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
