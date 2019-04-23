|
|
Jewel Shoemaker
Lafayette - Jewel Dean (Oliver) Shoemaker, 74, of Lafayette, died, Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born, March 31, 1945, in Bristol, TN, to the late Fred M. & Ruby J. (Gilley) Oliver. She married, Gene Shoemaker, April 3, 1966; they later divorced. Jewel was a 1963 graduate of Southwestern High School, Lafayette. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Delphi. Jewel was a passionate reader & enjoyed working crossword puzzles & working on Family history projects.
Jewel is survived by a Daughter, Sherri (Brian) Whiteman, Lafayette, Son, Brad (Tonya) Shoemaker, Mulberry, Brother, Sonny (Donna) Oliver, Cicero, 7 Grandchildren & 8 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 2 Brothers, 4 Sisters & a Sister-in-Law.
In accordance with Jewel's wishes there will be NO services. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Jewel.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019