Jill Elizabeth Aaron
Fairbury - Jill Elizabeth Aaron, 54, Fairbury, passed away on the 30th day of September, 2019 at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac. Jill's visitation will take place at Duffy-Pils Funeral Home located at 100 W. Maple Street in Fairbury, IL on October 7th, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. There will be an additional visitation preceding her funeral October 8th, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral service will take place followed by her burial service at the Strawn cemetery.
Jill was born in the summer of 1965 to her loving parents Thomas and Estella (Schove) Aaron, both of Fairbury. Both of Jill's parents preceded her in death. Jill's step-mother, Marjorie Bryant, survives her and lives in Texas with additional extended family members. Jill was the youngest of four children; Doug Aaron (Charlene) of Fairbury; Roger Aaron (Susan) of Etowah, Tennessee; and Terry Aaron of Fairbury.
Throughout her life, Jill experienced many joys, including being a mother to her 3 children, namely: Jarrin Rachil Rabe of Fairbury, Michael Vincent Montenaro of Tallahassee, Florida, and Alexa Danielle Montenaro of Madison, Indiana. Jarrin, served as a missionary at an orphanage in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora Mexico for many years. Jill is also the grandmother to Jesse Jenkinson (Alexa's son).
Jill thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her many friends and riding her Harley Davidson motorcycles. She was an avid camper who always loved spending time outside. Jill had a beautiful smile that was extended graciously to everyone she knew, as well as those she saw in passing. She also enjoyed spending evenings with friends at The Moose Lodge, in Lafayette, Indiana. She was a woman of resilience and determination as she faced many hard times in life, including battling brain cancer for the last 8 years. Even through periods of radiation, chemotherapy treatments, and brain surgery, her spirit was resilient and she never stopped fighting.
The family requests any memorials or charitable donations be made to the House of Life and Hope, Inc. as Jill loved visiting and spending time with Jarrin at the orphanage in Mexico.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019