Jillaine A. Shoop
West Lafayette - Jillaine A. Shoop, 71, of West Lafayette, passed away July 13, 2020 at her home following a three-year long battle with cancer. Jillaine was born on April 5, 1949 to Russell and Dorothea Jay in Lafayette. She was a 1967 Twin Lakes High School graduate and went on to earn her Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education from Ball State University.
Jillaine was a giver and an educator, serving others throughout her life. She was a loving mother and wife, an elementary teacher, librarian, supervisor of student teachers, Director of Religious Education, and Stephen Minister. Her love and service to others flowed from her deep faith in Christ and her desire to love others as Christ first loved her. Whatever military base she was with her husband, she always gave her time to her church and to the volunteer organizations on the base. Teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to foreign born military spouses, leading parenting classes, serving on numerous church boards or organizing volunteers for church activities, she always shared her talents and compassion with others. In 1991, she was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year for Army Community Services, Heidelberg, GE as well as being the Offutt AFB (NE) Family Services Volunteer of the Year in 1995.
In recent years, besides doing more volunteering work at LUM and church, Jillaine tremendously enjoyed her time with her granddaughter as well as traveling, crocheting, reading, and attending bible studies.
Jillaine is survived by her husband of 40 years, Orlo G. Shoop, daughter Jenaiah Michael (Nathan) of Henderson NV, son Wesley Shoop (Sara) of West Lafayette, granddaughter Isabella Shoop, brother Galen Jay (Carleta) and sister Pequita Sissom (Gary) as well as nephews Andy Jay and Denzel Jay-Bond, niece Laurie Massi (Max), and special friends Bill and Nola DeWitt.
The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to Dr. Narayan and staff at Horizon Oncology and Research Center and to Dr. Lobo and staff at Faith, Hope, and Love Cancer Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Camp Alexander Mack, Milford IN or to Federated Church of West Lafayette.
Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until the time of the celebration of life service at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Federated Church, 2400 Sycamore Lane, West Lafayette, IN. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and mask are required. The family request casual attire for everyone's comfort. A private interment will take place at a later date.
