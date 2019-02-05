|
Jimmie L. Clayton
Lafayette - Jimmie L. Clayton, Sr., 72, of Lafayette, passed away at 5:32 pm Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East, Lafayette.
He was born August 1, 1946, in Lafayette, to the late Chester and Thelma (Fritz) Clayton. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1963 - 1966. Jimmie married the love of his life, Mabel M. Clayton on August 17, 1964, in St. Joseph, MI. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2014. Together they raised three children; Jimmie Clayton Jr., Randy Clayton, and Ronda (Clayton) Huffman.
Jimmie was a Lafayette Fire Fighter for 26 years, retiring in September 1999. Jimmie loved going metal detecting and going to firing ranges to play with his toys. Jimmie especially loved his family. He was kind and made time for anyone and would lend a helping hand to anyone, regardless of where they were.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmie (Rae) Clayton Jr., and Randy Clayton of Holland, MI; 2 sisters, Francis Mullendore and Joanna Barker, both of Lafayette; 8 grandchildren, Leeanne Clayton, Jessica Hoenstine, Sarah-Elizabeth Miller, Aaliyah Kelly, Arshanti Kelly, Veronica Clayton and Lydia Pearson, all of Lafayette, and Drew Clayton of Holland, MI; 3 great-grandchildren, Gabrial Hoenstine, Loki Bowsman and Kairi Hines all of Lafayette.
Along with his wife and his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his daughter, Ronda Huffman.
Memorial contributions in Jimmie's name may be given to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019 with Last Alarm Service beginning at 7:30 pm at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel with Pastor Tom Camp officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 N., West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019