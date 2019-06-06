Jimmie L. Mansfield



Brookston - Jimmie L. Mansfield, 85, of Brookston passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette. He was born May 28, 1934 in Lafayette to the late George and Julia (Lennen) Mansfield. Jimmie was a 1952 graduate of Brookston High School and member of the Brookston semi-state basketball team.



Jimmie served 8 years in the United Sates National Guard where he attained rank of Sargent. His marriage was to Dorothy Myers on October 31, 1954 at Badger Grove Baptist Church; she survives. Jimmie and Dorothy became members of Federated Church of Brookston after moving from Badger Grove.



Jimmie began farming in the Badger Grove area prior to moving to Brookston where he developed new greenhouses and facilities for agricultural research. He retired in 1989 after several years at Agro Pro of Brookston as an Agricultural Plant Researcher. Following Agro Pro, Jimmie worked 10 years for Doug Davies Auctions. Jimmie enjoyed watching all sports and woodworking. An accomplished carpenter, he remodeled a 13 room 2 story farmhouse located at St. Road 18 & I-65 for the family's first home and completed multiple projects at both Federated and Badger Grove churches. Jimmie and Dorothy also enjoyed watching their grandson play high school soccer and basketball. During their grandson's career at the University of Evansville Jimmie and Dorothy even rented an apartment in Evansville for 4 years so they wouldn't miss a game. Jimmie and Dot also attended art classes together in Evansville and were members of the Tri-County Art Association of Delphi. Both accomplished artists, Jimmie sold several of his paintings and wood working pieces.



Surviving along with his wife Dorothy are sons, Roger (Patty) Mansfield of Carmel, and Brett Mansfield (Monica) of Evansville. Grandson, Mitchell (Kaitlin) Mansfield; great-granddaughter, Harper and great-grandson, Holden. Also surviving is a sister, Lverre Loftus of Wisconsin.



Preceding him in death along with his parents are siblings, Richard "Dick" Mansfield, Homer Mansfield, Louise Chambers, and Marguerite Lawson.



Friends may call from 12-3 PM (EST) Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Memorial Service 11 AM (EST) Monday, June 10, 2019 also at the Funeral Home. Pastor David Doles and Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate.



The family would like to extend their thanks to IU Health Hospital and their caring staff.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmie's name to the Federated Church of Brookston or Badger Grove Community Baptist Church.



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary