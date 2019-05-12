|
Jimmy P. Ratliff
West Point - Jimmy Preston Ratliff, 83, West Point, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. with his family by his side.
Jimmy was born in Ashcamp, KY on February 14, 1936. He was the son of the late Granville and Ruby Pearl (Phipps) Ratliff. Jimmy was raised in Harlan County, Kentucky and graduated from Everts High School in Everets, KY. After graduation Jimmy entered the service and served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and served as a helicopter mechanic. Jimmy later lived in Danville, IL and has resided in the West Point community since 1959.
Jim formerly worked at Olin Matheson in Covington and later at Purdue University for 34 years. He worked as a film developer and printer in the Instructional Service Department, retiring in 1996.
Jimmy attended the Evergreen Wesleyan Church in Lafayette. He enjoyed camping, fishing and raising a vegetable garden. He and his wife enjoyed time traveling in the travel home throughout the United States.
On March 17, 1956 Jimmy married Betty L. Smith in Pennington Gap, VA.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty of 63 years along with two sons, Jimmy (Pamela) Ratliff, Mulberry and Tim (Donna) Ratliff, Crawfordsville; three grandchildren, Joseph (Anna) Ratliff; Preston (Tia) Ratliff and Kimberly (Matt) Armstrong; five great-grandchildren, Hendrick Armstrong, Emmett Ratliff, Gabriel Ratliff, Mcaden Armstrong and Ean Ratliff; a sister, Judith Marie Burton, Rutledge, TN.
The family will receive friends at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, May 15th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Park officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, east of Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Wesleyan Church "Food Pantry".
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019