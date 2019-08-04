|
|
Joan C. "Joey" Roush
Lafayette - Joan C. "Joey" Roush, 78, of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Creasy Springs.
She was born on February 1, 1941 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette to the late James Costello and Jean VanDoren Fritz.
Joey graduated from Lafayette Jeff with the class of 1959. She was a cheerleader and remained a life long fan of Jeff Athletics.
Joey worked many years as the manager for the Frozen Custard on 350 and she also worked for Northrup, Fairfield, and Sam's Club. She was a Parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
She was a Purdue sports fan and would keep up with the stats. She enjoyed attending the Indy 500 and the occasional Casino, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Mike (Julie) Roush of Lafayette, Don Roush of Lafayette, Robin (Bill) Malone of Crown Point, and Jean Roush of Lafayette and her siblings, Mike (Jane) Costello of Richmond, VA and Pat (Jim) Meyers of Newport News, VA. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Lauren, Emma, Claire, Tony, Joshua, and Jessica.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Fr. Cole Daily officiating. A private family Burial Rite will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Creasy Springs Life Enrichment Program or Habitat for Humanity in loving memory of Joey. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may write condolences and share memories of Joey by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019