Joan Carol Shidler
Otterbein - Joan C. (Steely) Shidler, 86, of Otterbein, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born March 13, 1934 in Lafayette to the late William and Edna Steely. She graduated from Montmorenci High School in 1952. On September 16, 1953, Joan married Donald R. Shidler in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2017.
Joan was a homemaker and also worked at the Benton County Sheriff's Department, Sears Department Store and was the Librarian at the Otterbein Public Library from which she retired. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Otterbein and attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lafayette.
She was an Indiana University (IU) fan and avid reader and loved working in her flower garden. Above all, Joan cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Fliflet; daughter-in-law, Tam Shidler; 6 grandchildren, Heather Reifel, Bill Stovall, Jenna and Nick Jones, Curtis and Megan Shidler; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lani Stovall, Ryann Shidler and Rhett Shidler.
Along with her husband Donald; and her parents William and Edna, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shidler, grandson, Joshua Reifel; brother, Donald Steely; and infant sister, Ellen Kay Steely.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be given to Benton County Community Foundation, Marilyn Fishback Reading and Writing Grant for Kids, 98 S. 100 E., Fowler, IN 47944. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Interment will follow at Montmorenci Cemetery, N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
