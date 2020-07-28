1/1
Joan Carol Shidler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Carol Shidler

Otterbein - Joan C. (Steely) Shidler, 86, of Otterbein, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

She was born March 13, 1934 in Lafayette to the late William and Edna Steely. She graduated from Montmorenci High School in 1952. On September 16, 1953, Joan married Donald R. Shidler in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2017.

Joan was a homemaker and also worked at the Benton County Sheriff's Department, Sears Department Store and was the Librarian at the Otterbein Public Library from which she retired. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Otterbein and attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lafayette.

She was an Indiana University (IU) fan and avid reader and loved working in her flower garden. Above all, Joan cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Fliflet; daughter-in-law, Tam Shidler; 6 grandchildren, Heather Reifel, Bill Stovall, Jenna and Nick Jones, Curtis and Megan Shidler; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lani Stovall, Ryann Shidler and Rhett Shidler.

Along with her husband Donald; and her parents William and Edna, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shidler, grandson, Joshua Reifel; brother, Donald Steely; and infant sister, Ellen Kay Steely.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be given to Benton County Community Foundation, Marilyn Fishback Reading and Writing Grant for Kids, 98 S. 100 E., Fowler, IN 47944. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Interment will follow at Montmorenci Cemetery, N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved