Joan Mabel Skillen Henry
Winamac - Joan Mabel Skillen Henry, 93, of Winamac, IN went home to be with the Lord at 12:15 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Pulaski Health Care Center in Winamac. Joan was born on November 19, 1925 on the family farm in Star City, IN to the late Charles E. and Violet F. Metz Skillen. On February 27, 1946 she married Byron Kennedy Henry. He died on December 4, 2009.
As a young girl Joan worked and played on the family farm in Star City. In 1944, she graduated from Winamac High School. Joan retired from the First Union Bank in Winamac in 1988.
Joan was a member of Winamac Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joan enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad. She and her husband Byron shared occasional fishing trips together. Attending concerts, musicals and shows was a favorite pastime of Joan. She compiled family history and genealogy. Joan was fashion conscious and loved to shop. She especially enjoyed eating chocolate. She liked antiques, glassware and hot cocoa. Joan will be remembered for her sweet nature and beaming smile.
She is survived by:
Clint D. Henry, Winamac, IN Son, Carla Henry (Frank) Shidler, Star City, IN Daughter, Marsha Henry Norris, Noblesville, IN Daughter
Grandchildren: Isaac (Carrie) Henry, Nancy (Isaac) Henry Mitchell, Abraham Henry, Jeremiah Gilman, Jordan Gilman, Regina Shidler (Steve) Maltese, Reese (Gretchen) Shidler, Rachelle Shidler (Graham) Conklin, Ariel Norris, Naomi Norris, Samara Norris, Robert Norris III, Great Grandchildren: Malachi Henry, Ezra Henry, Jonah Henry, Naomi Henry, Emerson Henry, Gibson Henry, Claire Henry, Kennady Scott, Dylan Scott, Elliot Shidler, Molly Maltese, Stephen Maltese, Violet Conkin Preceded in death by: Charles E. and Violet F. Metz Skillen (Parents), Byron Kennedy Henry (Husband), Karen Kay Henry Gilman (Daughter) John Skillen (Brother) Robert Skillen (Brother)
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM EST Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN with Rev. Ruby Kleymann officiating.
Burial will take place at Winamac Cemetery in Winamac, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary or the Winamac Presbyterian Church.
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019