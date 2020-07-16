Joan R. Ewalt-Lerzak
Lafayette - Joan R. Ewalt-Lerzak, 92, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lifes Journey Hospice House of Indianapolis.
She was born January 22, 1928, in Benton County, IN, to the late Joseph and Henrietta Gick Benner.
Joan graduated from Freeland Park High School class of 1946. On September 30, 1950, she married Leonard Ewalt and he passed away on February 21, 1990 and she then married Jules Lerzak and he died November 9, 2010.
Joan enjoyed line dancing, playing cards, traveling, gardening, and was an excellent seamstress.
She was a member of St Mary Catholic Church where she was on the St Mary Rosary Alter Society, member of the Eagles Auxillary. She greatly enjoyed the time she had with her family and grandchildren, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are Son, John (Terri) Ewalt of Verona, WI, Daughter, Carla (Joe) Seipel of New Albany, IN, Daughter, Constance (Mark) Gerber of Macy, IN, Daughter, Celeste (Rick) Papai of Edwardsburg, MI, Sister, Vivian Molter, Brother, Kenneth (Susie) Benner, Brother, Terrance "Terry" (Lynn) Benner, and Tom (Velma) Benner.
Joan was preceded in death by a sister Doris and 2 brothers Jim and Don Benner.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St Mary Cathedral Lafayette, Fr Cody Owens officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery Lafayette, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St Mary Catholic Church, Central Catholic High School.
