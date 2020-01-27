|
Joan Slavens
Frankfort - Joan Evelyn Slavens, 87, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wellbrook of Avon.
Joan was born to Robert E. and Bessie A. (Lohrman) Ward on August 25, 1932 in Petit, IN. She was a 1950 graduate of Delphi High School and married Ralph E. Slavens on January 12, 1952. She and Ralph raised six children and she worked at Montgomery Ward, JC Penney, and as a Department Manager at Walmart until her retirement in 1999.
She is survived by her children, Beverley Carlson of Mt. Vernon, IL, Jeffrey Slavens of Indianapolis, Douglas (Jennifer) Slavens of Wingate, John (Phyllis) Slavens of New Castle, Christine (Timothy) Newbold of Bunn, NC, and Michael Slavens of Indianapolis; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; brother, John R. Ward; sister, Norma Lee Tyrie; an infant sister, Mary; and her son-in-law, Doug Carlson.
Joan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was involved in the Trinity Friendship Circle. She was also a member of Ladies of the Moose. She enjoyed sewing, reading, quilting, gardening, country music, water aerobics at Wesley Manor, and texting with her children and grandchildren.
She will be remembered for the love and patience she showed her children and grandchildren and made time every day to chat and catch up. She loved flowers, collecting piggy banks, and sweet treats. She was an avid fan of the Purdue Boilermakers and Chicago Cubs. Her homemade noodles were a beloved and cherished gift at Christmas and like her, they will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Pastor Paul Whitaker will officiate. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Gilboa United Methodist Church, 8322 E. 300 N., Fowler, IN 47944
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020