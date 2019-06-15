|
Joan Yoakum
Attica - Joan (Johnson) Yoakum, 89, formerly of Attica and had been residing in White Oak Health Campus, Monticello, passed away in the White Oak Health Campus, Monticello on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Joan was born in Attica, Indiana on March 13, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Robert Ray and Margie Pearl (Kunkle) Johnson. Joan was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1947.
Joan was a successful business woman. She operated "Pair of Jacks" Bar and the "400" Bar both in Frankfort, from 1970-1974. She later owned the Pine Village Bar. During her years, Joan enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Florida and Las Vegas for many years. While wintering in Florida, Joan owned and raced greyhounds for several years. She later retired and moved to Lake Schafer in Monticello in 1990. Joan was a good athlete, winning the club championship in golf at the Harrison Hills County Club in Attica for several years. She also excelled at bowling, winning the State Bowling Tournament with "Handicap" and "Actual Pins" for the Attica Bowling Team. During a vacation in Acapulco, Joan landed at 8'10" 125 pound sailfish which she had mounted in her home and later in her room at White Oak Campus. She was a member of the West Point United Methodist Church.
On February 24, 1978, Joan married Donald D. Yoakum in Clearwater, FL. Don preceded her in death on January 21, 2016.
Joan leaves behind a sister, Betty (Pugh) Wilson, Monticello; two nieces, Jamie (David) Pearson, Attica; Shari Jo (Kenny) Stewart, Attica; a nephew, Robbie Johnson, Attica; several great-nieces and great-nephews, including two special twin nieces, Jackie Pearson and Jennie (Josh) Barker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Sonny" Johnson, Jr.
A gravesite service for Joan will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17th.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 15, 2019