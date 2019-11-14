Services
1933 - 2019
Lafayette - JoAnn Blumling, 86 of Lafayette, IN died at 3:32pm Wednesday November 13th, 2019 in her home peacefully surrounded by family.

She was born on November 13th, 1933 in Bellaire Ohio, to the late Albert and Rose DeVenzio Behres.

She graduated from St. Johns Central High School in Bellaire Ohio. On 9/19/1955 in Bellaire, Ohio she married Louis R Blumling and he passed in 2009.

JoAnn retired from Marsh Supermarkets where she was the cheese shop manager. She enjoyed watching sports and Hallmark movies. She had a love for animals and enjoyed giving to others. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her 5 children Jim Blumling MD wife Janet Indianapolis, Kim Maxwell Lafayette, Bob Blumling Lafayette, Tom Blumling Lafayette, and Jay Blumling Lafayette, 2 sisters Nancy DelGuzzo Ohio, Patty Tush Carmel IN, and a brother Dick Behres Kentucky. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Private service for family at a later date and time.

Those wishing to contribute in lieu of flowers to . Cards can be sent to 2508 Cayuga Trail, Lafayette IN 47909. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
