Joann "Jo" Elizabeth Weida
Lafayette - Joann "Jo" Elizabeth (Cavanaugh) Weida passed away holding the hands of her son and granddaughter in Lafayette, IN on November 17, 2020.
Joann was born on June 17, 1932 in Lafayette, IN to Thomas and Susan Cavanaugh. She attended St. Ann Catholic school and then graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. She was proud to be from Lafayette and loved to tell stories about her father running a speak-easy in town during prohibition. Joann married Fletcher Weida on December 27, 1952 in St. Lawrence Church, and they were happily married for 67 years.
Joann was a doting wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. She also worked at the Pally Royal at the jewelry counter and as a crossing guard as a young woman. She was a gracious hostess and loved to feed her family and anyone else they brought to her house. And there was always a freezer full of the good ice cream for the kids. Holiday and birthday celebrations will never be the same without her hosting. Joann took pride in taking care of the beloved "little house" she and Fletch raised their kids in and was particularly proud that as a young housewife she had installed the acoustic ceiling tile in their living room and made improvements to the bathroom by herself (and a little help from the Good Lord). She was always happy to babysit (and spoil) her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (and her grand-dogs Ginger and Pete) over the years. And above all she was proud of and devoted to taking care of her husband, Fletch.
Joann was competitive and enjoyed playing almost any kind of game. She taught her great-grand kids to play poker, had stacks of board games in the toy room, and often started a round of Ridley Ridley Ree when the family was together in the living room. She liked to say she wasn't "the type of grandma who just let the kids win." Joann had a penchant for gambling and seemed to have a knack for picking the right slot machine or scratch off ticket. She was artistic and crafty before arthritis set in and created beautiful quilts, crocheted blankets, and ceramic Santas. She followed Purdue sports and enjoyed watching HGTV, westerns, cooking shows, and MSNBC. She was a coffee addict and had a mug next to her throughout the day. Her Catholic faith meant a lot to her, and she turned to the Virgin Mother when she needed comfort. A life-long Democrat, Joann still got a spark in her eye when she talked about meeting John F. Kennedy Jr. She adored Joe Biden and was elated and relieved to see him elected President in her final days.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband Fletcher Weida, her father Thomas Cavanaugh, her mother Susan Cavanaugh, her brothers Robert Cavanaugh (wife: Betty) and Earl Cavanaugh (wife Sandy), her sisters Catherine Gilbert (husband: Russ) and Dorothy "Dot" Witty (husband: Gordon), and her daughter-in-law (Debbie Weida). She is survived by her sons Jay Weida (wife: Deb) and Tom Weida (wife: Laura). Joann is also survived by eight grandchildren, Stacy Weida (partner: Greg), Randy Weida (wife: Ashley), Jennifer McClellan (husband: Chris), Michael Weida (wife: Heather), Andy Lavignette (wife: Amanda), Marc Lavignette (wife: Sara), Jeremiah Swinford (wife: Cristlyn), and Tyler Swinford (wife: Kelby). She was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren she adored with all her heart, Matias Allen, Linkin McClellan, Sylar McClellan, Keyan McClellan, Riley Weida, Reagan Weida, Nolan Lavignette, Alex Lavignette, Rowan Lavignette, Abbie Lavignette, Eva Lavignette, Johannah Swinford, Greyson Swinford, Cohen Swinford, Aiden Swinford, and Miles Swinford.
A private memorial service will be held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home located at 400 Twyckenham Boulevard Lafayette, IN 47909.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Focus After School Program at Murdock Elementary School, a program that Grandma Jo loved to participate in with her great-grandchildren Matias, Linkin, Sylar, and Keyan. Checks can be made to Lafayette School Corporation 2100 Cason Street 47904 (in the memo note that the donation is for Focus Program at Murdock School/ Joann Weida).
A private family service will be on Friday November 20, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel.You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com