Resources
More Obituaries for Joanna Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna M. Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanna M. Rhodes Obituary
Joanna M. Rhodes

Janesville, WI - On October 17, 2019, Joanna M. Rhodes, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 58 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin

Joanna was born on August 14, 1961, to Robert E. Rhodes and Dinah L. Tinder. She graduated from Craig Senior High School in 1979, where she loved to sing in the choir. She had two beautiful daughters, Jessica M. Rhodes and Tonya L. (Kyle) Lou. Joanna loved spending time with her friends and family, but her most favorite past time was her grandchildren. Every extra moment she had she wanted to spend with them whether it was at the park, at their homes, or at a sporting event. Greyson, Jaylen, Ryker, Maddox and Zayden were her world.

Joanna spent 17 years in Lafayette, IN. During her time there, she helped raise Jennifer (Alex) Martinez, John (Kate) Harlow, and Austin Harlow. Brooklyn, Rami, Mario and Hazely were all loved unconditionally by their Grandma JoJo.

Joanna is survived by her children, Jessica and Tonya; her mother, Dinah Rhodes and siblings Mark (Pam) Rhodes, Robin Rhodes, and Jodi (Steve) Teubert. Also, her grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rhodes, and her brother, Michael Rhodes.

Memorial Services will be held on November 2, 2019 at 12 pm at the Salvation Army of Janesville, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, WI. A visitation will take place from 10-12pm with funeral services immediately following. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.866allfaiths.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.