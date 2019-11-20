|
|
Joanna McAhren
Chesterfield, MO - Joanna Horlacher McAhren, born January 11, 1932 in Clinton County, Indiana, passed away at her home in Chesterfield, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, while in hospice care. She was eighty-seven years old.
Joanna was the daughter of David B. Horlacher and Alta McCombs Horlacher of Frankfort, IN and the sister of Evelyn Horlacher Mahin (Albert) and David M. Horlacher (Leona); all have preceded her in death. Joanna and her husband, Robert M. McAhren (deceased October 16, 2006) were married at her home in Frankfort, IN on October 9, 1949. They had three children, Sidney H. McAhren (Louann M. Grady), of Albuquerque, NM, Craig I. McAhren (Alice Sullivan), of Indianapolis, and Denise M. Sandage (Bobby W. Sandage, Jr.), of Creve Coeur, MO; her son, Sidney, passed away August 26, 1986.
She was delighted to have six wonderful grandchildren, B. Winston Sandage, III, of Creve Coeur, MO, Lesley G. McAhren, of Denver, CO, Brittany J. Sandage, of Denver, CO, Krystal N. McAhren, of Lafayette, Wesley R. McAhren, of Fort Worth, TX, and Clayton W. Sandage, of Highlands Ranch, CO. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Anne Horlacher Hazlett (Alan), of Frankfort, Tom Horlacher (Dawn), of Frankfort, Betty Miller Langley (Butch), of Remington, and Janet Miller Kerr (Tom), of Lafayette. Her nephew, David B. Horlacher (Jean), preceded her in death.
Joanna attended Washington Township Schools in Jefferson, before graduating from Jefferson High School in Lafayette. She continued on to Comptometer School in Indianapolis. She was a lifelong learner and took many courses at Purdue University. Joanna spent most of her professional career with Rostone Corporation in Lafayette which was preceded by employment at Tractor Supply in Lafayette, and Purdue University Athletic Ticket Office Operations in West Lafayette. Joanna has been retired since 1997.
Joanna deeply enjoyed her family and friends. She and her husband were avid travelers. Among other countries, she loved visiting Russia, China, and Iceland. Happily, she explored all seven continents. She and Robert enjoyed camping and square-dancing. Both were actively involved in many Boy and Girl Scout activities with their children. She and Robert were active in the Alcoa Retirement group. She was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #6 in Jefferson. Joanna was an active alumni member of Gamma Phi Beta. She was a devoted volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.
A brief graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Kelly Kurth will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home, 608 N. Main Street, Frankfort, IN 46041, with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Luke's Faith Fund Hospice Services in Chesterfield, MO https://www.stlukes-stl.com/development/donation-faith-fund.html, or the Order of the Eastern Star, Clinton Chapter #6, Attn: Nancy Harshbarger, Secretary, 2041 Meadowbrook Drive, Frankfort, IN 46041.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019