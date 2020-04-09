|
Joanna Younts
West Lafayette - Joanna May Carl Younts, 92, of West Lafayette passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was born March 12, 1928 in Fairmount, Indiana to the late Joseph Carl and May(Murphy) Carl, and was a 1947 graduate of Fairmount High School.
On August 29, 1947 she married Keith Burnell Younts in Marion, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2006.
Joanna was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. She was on a bowling league, was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a great cook, but sometimes ate all the dessert before she served dinner...she had a good sense of humor. She enjoyed reading and needlework and was an excellent seamstress. She and her husband, Keith, enjoyed gardening and traveling to Florida in the winter months after Keith retired from operating heavy equipment.
Surviving are her children : Dennis (Barbara) Younts of Kokomo, Deborah,(Don) Cole of Mishawaka, David,(Joyce) Younts of Monticello, and James(Tammy) Younts of West Lafayette; a sister, Catherine Pierce, and two sisters- in- law, Mary Goin, and Joyce Carl. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Keith, she was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers : Robert, Richard, Phillip, and William Carl and two sisters: Marilyn Hope and Cynthia Carl.
A private service for family will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN. Interment at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens in West Lafayette, IN
A celebration of Joanna's life will be at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020