Joanne D. Diedam
Kentland - Joanne D. Diedam, 88 of Kentland, Indiana passed away on September 14, 2019 quietly in her home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Born November 21, 1930 in Boswell Indiana to Lucille (Morin) and James P. Griffis. She was a graduate of Boswell High School and attended St. Mary's of the Woods at Notre Dame. She worked at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Chicago.
She married John Diedam on June 12, 1954 in Dunnington, Indiana. John preceded her in death on March 8, 2006. Joanne was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for the elderly. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Joanne was totally devoted to her family, especially children. She enjoyed music and loved playing the piano.
Surviving Joanne are her ten children: John Diedam Jr. (Jani) of Bradenton Fl, Diane Shaw (Neal) of Marietta GA, Mary Kaltreider (Ron) of Marietta GA, Jim Diedam (Deb) of Earl Park, IN, Mike Diedam (Monica) of Kentland, IN, Sherry Hofmeyer of Kentland, IN, Terry Honn (Ken) of Brook, IN, Steve Diedam of Kentland, IN, Ann Diedam of Lafayette, IN, and Sandy Templin of Kentland, IN. Also her two sisters, Patricia Barce of Indianapolis, IN, and Sherry Griffis of Kentland, IN; and her brother Jack Griffis (Arlyne) of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to her siblings and children, Joanne is survived by 28 Grandchildren and 34 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandson and many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Murphy and great granddaughter Falon Hofmeyer.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm CST on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kentland. Rosary will be said at 4:45 pm CST. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 am CST at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to PhysioCare Hospice, St. Jude Children's Foundation, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019