Joanne Joyce Zemolong age 76, Monday, December 2, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hopsital. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Spirit Parrish. Preceded in death by husband of 52 years, Francis. Survived by sons, Jeff (Deborah) Zemolong, Steven Zemolong and Carmen Chrysler; grandchildren Daniel Zemolong, Shana Bobersky, Zachariah Zemolong, Erica Eliason; great granddaughters, Lucy Mae Zemolong, Heleigh Bobersky; Connie Worthington, Deana (Frank) Springhetti, Brenda (Steven) Ford, Sharon Ford, Candi Oliverio, Rosemarie (Jack) Foster; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Monday, December 16, 2019 12:00 noon Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4383 E Broad St. Father William Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations St. Vincent DePaul Society Holy Spirit Parrish. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019