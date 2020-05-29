Joanne Musser
Monticello - Joanne Musser, 78, passed away at 4:04 pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at I U Health White Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 18, 1941 in Gary to the late John D. and Emmabelle (Foster) Mitchell. On February 27, 1959 she married Ralph E. Musser in Kankakee, IL. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2003.
She was a graduate of Goodland High School and was primarily a homemaker. She and Ralph owned and operated ENI Corporation, an import, export business. They were honored by the Indiana Department of Commerce as "Honorary Ambassadors of Indiana" on May 13th, 1987. She and her sister, Wendy were the heirs to Better Coil and Transformer Corporation, formerly of Goodland and Manchester, Indiana, Tiapei, Tiawan, and Mexico.
She was a member of Yeoman United Methodist Church and served on the administrative board. She had also been a member of O.E.S. in Goodland.
Joanne's favorite hobby was shopping and she enjoyed crafting. She was a tremendous cook, and while living in the Orient, she learned to make excellent Asian cuisine. Her children were fond of her sticky caramel pecan buns and her cinnamon rolls.
Surviving are her children, Debra L. Musser of West Lafayette, Michael J. Musser of Colleyville, TX, Patrick D. Musser of Monticello; her grandchildren, Jon, Alicia and Lauren Musser; and her sister, Wendy (Wally) Hampton of Poulsbo, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Musser; and later, companion, Richard Carter.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Pastor Don Harmon of the Yeoman United Methodist Church will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to be given to the American Heart Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Monticello - Joanne Musser, 78, passed away at 4:04 pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at I U Health White Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 18, 1941 in Gary to the late John D. and Emmabelle (Foster) Mitchell. On February 27, 1959 she married Ralph E. Musser in Kankakee, IL. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2003.
She was a graduate of Goodland High School and was primarily a homemaker. She and Ralph owned and operated ENI Corporation, an import, export business. They were honored by the Indiana Department of Commerce as "Honorary Ambassadors of Indiana" on May 13th, 1987. She and her sister, Wendy were the heirs to Better Coil and Transformer Corporation, formerly of Goodland and Manchester, Indiana, Tiapei, Tiawan, and Mexico.
She was a member of Yeoman United Methodist Church and served on the administrative board. She had also been a member of O.E.S. in Goodland.
Joanne's favorite hobby was shopping and she enjoyed crafting. She was a tremendous cook, and while living in the Orient, she learned to make excellent Asian cuisine. Her children were fond of her sticky caramel pecan buns and her cinnamon rolls.
Surviving are her children, Debra L. Musser of West Lafayette, Michael J. Musser of Colleyville, TX, Patrick D. Musser of Monticello; her grandchildren, Jon, Alicia and Lauren Musser; and her sister, Wendy (Wally) Hampton of Poulsbo, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Musser; and later, companion, Richard Carter.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery observing current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Pastor Don Harmon of the Yeoman United Methodist Church will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to be given to the American Heart Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.