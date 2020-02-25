|
|
JoAnne Ralston
Lafayette - JoAnne Ralston, 73, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on December 26, 1946 in Danville, Kentucky to the late William Wilson and Grace (Fuell) Schmidt. JoAnne graduated from Reelsville High School in 1964 and in 1965 married the love of her life, William Andrew Ralston, in Indianapolis. He proceeded her in death on August 7, 2018.
JoAnne loved running her restaurant, The Hitchin Post, in Abilene, KS, retired from SIA after 10+ years of service and then opened Klassy Klutter Antiques in Lafayette, IN which she later sold in 2014.
JoAnne loved taking care of her grandchildren, being with family, crafting, cooking for her family and helping people in their time of need.
She was proceeded in death by her beloved brother, Stephen Eric Wilson (Jan. 2009) and her sister Carolyn Sue Cook (May 2018).
Surviving are her children, Bradley Ralston (wife Sentta), David Ralston and Jeremy Ralston (wife Cindy), all of Lafayette. Also surviving "Hunny" are her grandchildren, Bailley Maxwell (husband Justin), David Utley (wife Brittney), Ethan Ralston (wife Brooke), Rachel Ralston, Natalie Ralston and Jonathan Ralston, along with her great grandchildren, Avery and Riley Maxwell, Lilly, Gentry, Wrigley and Jayton Utley and Clara Beth Ralston. JoAnne also had numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
JoAnne was an immense force of love and positivity and selflessly gave her time and energy to all those around her. She was a shining light that can not be replaced.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Elston Presbyterian Church starting at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Elston Presbyterian Church in loving memory of JoAnne Ralston. You may leave condolences and memories of JoAnne online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020