Joanne Sutton
Lafayette - Joanne Carolyn Sutton, 91, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette where she was a resident the past 3 years.
Joanne was born on December 12, 1928 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Alman J. and Florence E. DeLong. She grew up in the West Lafayette area and was a 1946 graduate of West Lafayette High School. She married Jack R. Sutton on August 2, 1963 who passed away March 22, 2013.
Joanne worked for many years as a waitress for Sarge Biltz and Solly's Restaurant in Reynolds. She also was an Avon representative and along with her late husband used to own Monticello Traveland in the 1970's. She enjoyed volunteering for the Lafayette Home Hospital Auxiliary as a "pink lady" and was Gift Cart Chairman for many years. She was awarded in 1992 the Community Volunteer Award by Greater Lafayette Volunteer Bureau, Inc. She loved square dancing, scrabble, euchre, and mushrooming with her best friend, Bernice Gouty. She enjoyed her huge garden along with fishing, camping, and traveling. Joanne and her husband Jack, truly loved to pull their 5th wheel with Jack's big Ford Dually to Lake Rousseau RV Resort in Crystal River, Florida where they spent many winters. Joanne was a very caring Wife, Mother and Grandmother who loved her family and kitty cats dearly.
Joanne is survived by her children, Anita (Tom) Robinson of Lafayette, Susan (Steven) Rodman of Danville, IL. Jeff (Chris) Sutton of Lafayette, and Joseph Gibson (Nancy) of Tombstone, AZ; ten grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply, and will be dearly missed, and in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Mariellen El- Beheri, Frances Eggers, Marjorie DeLong, Virginia Smith, and a brother Howard "Smitty" E. Smith.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Troy Hockstetler officiating. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed, masks will be required at the funeral home along with social distancing)
Direct memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
.
Webcasting will be available on our Website. Share memories and condolence at www. hippensteelfuneralservice.com