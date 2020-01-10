Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery in the Chapel of Peace
Frankfort, IN
View Map
More Obituaries for Joe Pickering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe L. Pickering


1946 - 2020
Joe L. Pickering Obituary
Joe L. Pickering

Joe L. Pickering, 73, of rural Frankfort, died January 7, 2020. He was born October 2, 1946 in Lebanon, Indiana to Arthur E. & Vivian U. (Hickerson) Pickering. Joe was a 1964 graduate of Frankfort High School. He had previously worked at National Seal in Frankfort and then was employed by the U.S. Post Office in Lafayette, where he retired after 35 years. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed feeding the animals at the T.P.A. park, car shows, motorcycling, boating and traveling. He is survived by 3 sisters, Carol Mitchell of Priceville, South Carolina, Jean Cohee of Knightdale, North Carolina, Kay Mocherman of Cutler, sister-in-law: Linda Pickering of Martinsville. Several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jay Pickering and sister Peggy Houze. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery in the Chapel of Peace, Frankfort, Indiana, where entombment will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the T.P.A. Park Petting Zoo. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a condolence with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
