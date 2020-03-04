|
Joe L. Viney
Bringhurst - Joe L. Viney, 85, of Bringhurst, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, March 2, 2020 at his daughters' home in Romney, Indiana. He was born to the late Willie E. and Gertrude E. Mabbitt Viney on January 7, 1935 in Carroll County, Indiana. On October 22, 1955 Joe married the love of his life, Marjorie L. Schenck and preceded him on July 30, 2017. Joe was a mail carrier in Carroll County for 33 years. Prior to him being a full-time carrier, Joe work at Pioneer Seed in the winter to support his family. Joe was proud that he was able to have his wife, Marge, stay home while their kids lived at home. One of Joe's favorite things to do was to farm his land with his son. Joe's first crop was in 1957 and his best corn harvest yield was this last fall. Joe was from the old school of farming, he liked to be on his John Deere tilling his ground with the wind and sun on his face. Joe was a very active member of the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. He served wherever needed, from church board, choir, dart league and even Frankenstein at Halloween. He also was on the Cutler Volunteer Fire Department. Joe served our Country in the US Army during the Korean War. While in the army he had the opportunity to sing at Elliott Hall at Purdue.
Joe is survived by his daughter: Sandra Viney of Romney. Son: Jeff and Rene" Viney of Delphi. Grandson: Jared and Morgan Anderson. Great-granddaughter: Mackenzie Anderson. He is preceded by his parents, wife of 61 years, brother: Wayne and sister: Wanita.
The family of Joe Viney invite friends to visit Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 S. Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. A celebration of Joe's life will start at 11:00 AM at the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. Reverend Larry DeVos and Brad Burton will officiate. Joe will be laid to rest next to his wife at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Family ask that memorial donations be given to the Bringhurst United Methodist Church or Brady's Hope. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com of Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020