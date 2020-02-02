Services
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Resources
Joetta June Light

Kokomo - JOETTA JUNE LIGHT age 87 of kokomo formerly of Goodland, passed away

January 30, 2020 at 7:55 pm in Kokomo, Indiana. Born on March 28,1932 in

Kingston, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William C. Hyden and Lula J. (Armstrong) Hyden. She attended the Kingston, West Virginia schools and graduated from Kingston, West Virginia High School in 1950. Joetta married Gordon Light on October 24, 1964 in West Virginia. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1984 in Goodland.

Joetta was a homemaker, a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, and a member of the Jasper Newton County Community Band. She loved spending time at the Goodland Library and faithfully meeting her friends at McDonald's in Kentland every morning for coffee.

Joetta is survived by her daughter Sheila Shuck, husband Dave, of Morocco, and son Alex Harris of Goodland, three grandchildren: Kasey Bostic husband Brad, Kody Shuck, wife Allyssa, and Kamern Shuck, wife Brandi. Also surviving are three great grandchildren: Mitchell Bostic, and Alayah and Kaden Shuck. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, parents, five sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 5th at 2:00 PM at the Gerts Funeral Home in Brook, with Pastor Christopher Kosary officiating.

Friends may call Wednesday February 5th from twelve noon until time of service. Burial will follow in the Buswell Cemetery in Kentland.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
