Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
Joetta M. Blankenship


1931 - 2019
Joetta M. Blankenship Obituary
Joetta M. Blankenship

Lafayette - Joetta M. Blankenship, 88, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on March 15, 1931 in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Delpha Boggess and was raised by her late grandmother, Martha Boggess.

On February 25, 1949, she married Harold in Greenville, Kentucky.

Joetta was a homemaker and a member of First Assembly of God Church now known as River City Church. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds, watching the 700 Club, and loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Harold Blankenship of Lafayette; her children, Marci (Jerry) Johnson, Terry (Amanda) Blankenship, and Marna Boles, all of Lafayette; her sister, Cookie Clark of Owensboro, KY; and her brother, Eddie "Bubby" (Mary) Fenwick of Owensboro, KY. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jason (Michel) Burghardt, Anjetta Terry, Chanda (Gene) McKinney, Brandon (Heather) Blankenship, Jason (Jessica) Blankenship, Benji (Cassy) Blankenship, Shilho (Clint) Hall, Dani (Jaret) Leuck, Jasey Lumley, and Brayden Boles and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Glover and her daughters, Cindy Dexter and Marietta Connell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with a service following at 3 p.m. with Pastors Adam Howard and Tom Camp officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Romney.

Memorial donations may be made to River City Church in loving memory of Joetta. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Joetta online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
