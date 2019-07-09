Johanna I. Mosley



Oxford - Johanna I. Mosley, 85, of Oxford, IN passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette 4:11 AM Sunday July 7, 2019 where she had been a patient the past 13 days. Johanna was born July 3, 1934 in Wayne, Michigan, the daughter of the late William and Iva (Perkins) Herrmann and was a graduate of Crawfordsville, IN High School. She married John L. Mosley in Crawfordsville, IN July 7, 1979, and he survives. While residing in Crawfordsville, Johanna attended St. Bernard's Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, gardening, bird watching and visiting with people. Johanna was employed by Fellure's IGA in Oxford for 17 years as a cashier, retiring in 2002. Surviving with her husband are three daughters, Linda J. Jarvis (companion Walt) of Wolcott, IN; Mary B. Matson (Ralph) of Fowler, IN; Theresa M. Wang (James) of Oxford, IN; five sons, William A. Pickett (Trudy) of Bentonville, AR; Terry W. Pickett (Sarah) of Independence, IN; Richard A. Pickett (Pam) of Boswell, IN; George D. Pickett (companion Joyce Powell) of Oxford, IN and Michael J. Pickett of Fowler, IN; by two stepdaughters, Karen A. Mosley of Gardnersville, NV; Lorrie K. Edwards (Todd) of Simi Valley, CA; a sister, Marian Staum of Ft. Wayne, IN and a brother, William Herrmann (Kathy) of Bloomington, IN. Also surviving are 31 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Maxson. Graveside services will be held at Justus Cemetery in Oxford, IN 10:30 AM Thursday July 11, Fr. Coady Owens officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite animal shelter. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is serving the Mosley family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on July 9, 2019