John A. Cutts
Veedersburg - John A. Cutts age 78, of rural Veedersburg (Mellott community) passed away, 8:05 AM Sunday, November 22, 2020 following a short illness, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital. John was born in Jasonville, October 30, 1942 son of the late Rev. Donald D. and Mary Belle McGuire Cutts. He married Patricia Diane Lawson August 22, 1965 in the Newtown Methodist Church and she survives. They lived in the Mellott community the past 55 years.
John grew up in various Indiana communities where his father ministered churches. He was a graduate of Portland High School. He served 6 years with the Army Reserves. Over the years he was a member of the Mellott United Church of Christ, Newtown Methodist Church, Mellott Community Bible Church and currently a member of Sterling Christian Church. He was a member of the former Newtown Masonic Lodge where he served as a Past Master.
John was employed as a 'proof reader' at RR Donnelley and retired after 38 years. Following his retirement, he was content being the community 'Handyman'. He was often called on to make minor and major repairs.
John was 'better than everyone elses dad'! He had great love for his family and God. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he seldom missed their activities. He could laugh at himself and could fix anything.
Surviving along with his wife Diane, are: two daughters; Sierra Lynn ( Chris) Alberts of Pittsboro and Danielle Lynn (Beau) Gookins of rural Newtown, a son; Eric Alray (Shara) Cutts of Mellott. a sister Lisa Cutts (Margie) of Jeffersonville and siser-in-law Camilla Lawson of Lafayette. Grandchildren; Dallas R Otero (Kylea Sandlin), Denton J. Otero, Madison G. Alberts, Zachary M. Alberts, Piper L. Gookins. Nephews; Ray (Liz) Lawson, Jay (Kim) Lawson, Gray Lee Laswon as well as five great-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Don Cutts and brother-in-law Herbert Lawson.
Visitation hours are 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 PM with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Private family interment at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson Research or Sterling Christian Church. Please follow recommendations of the Indiana State Board of Health for COVID-19. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
John's service can be viewed live on Family and Friends Funeral Home Facebook page.