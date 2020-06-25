John will truly be missed. He was a close friend of mine and we spent a lot of time together in our earlier years. Hard to believe he is gone.
My thoughts and prayers are with John and the McCormick family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace my friend!
John Alan McCormick
Lafayette - John Alan McCormick, 68, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born July 17, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late Ora "Hickory" and Wilma (Coulter) McCormick and raised on a farm in Jackson Township, in Tippecanoe County.
John graduated from Southwestern High School in 1969 and Purdue University in 1973.
John sent his early career in the tire business with Firestone Inc and Tippecanoe Tire then started working as a Superintendant in the maintenance department for Purdue University for years.
He was a fan of collegiate athletics, especially the Boilermakers, loved to tailgate and searched for live music in old rock, blues and jazz. He traveled from coast to coast several times for national parks and historic sites.
Surviving are two brothers, David (Mary Helen) McCormick of Fishers, and Bruce (Donna) McCormick of Lafayette. Also surviving are nieces Gretchen (Brice) Turpin and Stacy Stelter as well as great nieces and nephews, Audrey, Myla, Sloane, Kayla, Coy and Jordan.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 2 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Diabetes Association.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Journal & Courier on Jun. 25, 2020.