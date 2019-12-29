|
|
John Alexander Brost
Indianapolis - John Alexander Brost of Indianapolis, IN passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 65.
John was born on April 12, 1954 in Lafayette, IN to Ray and Peg (McAuley) Brost. He attended Indiana University and spent 41 years in retail working as a buyer for various department stores: LS Ayers, Filenes, and Boston Store.
John loved being around water and enjoyed frequent trips to various coasts. A few of his favorite places to visit included Maine, Florida and Ireland, where his mother was born. John was an avid reader and collected first edition books. He was also a loyal IU sports fan.
After 25 years in Milwaukee, WI, John moved back to Indianapolis in the fall of 2018. John cherished spending time with his great friends and loving family. John will be remembered for his warm spirit, his endearing laugh, and his quiet ability to make the people he cared about feel special.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Peg Brost, and his brother, Pat Brost. He is survived by sons Stephen (Krista) Brost of Minneapolis, MN, Kevin Brost of New York, NY and Mike Brost of Washington DC, granddaughter Claire (Stephen and Krista), sister Brenda (Steve) Walker, nephew Jack (Meredith) Walker, and nieces Sara and Tori Walker; all of Indianapolis, IN, as well as his many extended relatives and countless friends. John was especially grateful for his close friends Bob and Debbie Whitman of Indianapolis, IN, Barb Mahoney of Indianapolis, IN, and Cindy Tyrrell of Milwaukee, WI.
A visitation will be held at 11am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Oxford, IN, followed by a 12pm funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riley Children's Foundation.
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Brost family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019