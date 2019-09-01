|
John Allen Erwin
Lafayette - John Allen Erwin, 51, passed away on August 27, 2019. He was brave and fought hard all the way through till the end.
John was born on April 28, 1968 in Santa Ana, California. He married Mary Michelle Walker in Lafayette on May 3, 1990. They really were best friends and never parted.
John attended schools in the Lafayette area. He received his GED in 1988. In his teens he went in the Job Corps and fought forest fires. John had various jobs. However, cooking was his passion. He never let anyone go hungry. If he seen someone not eating and was cooking, he made sure they would eat.
John truly was an amazing person. He had a way to make everyone in his family feel very important and loved. There are too many people to mention by name. Each person knows who they are and the special bond they had with him.
John enjoyed life and was an optimistic person. He would see or hear about little kids passing away or have cancer and say, "sis I'm 51 years old. I have had a long life. If God was to take me today, at least I lived longer than the little kids who suffer. I have mom and Kathy there waiting." John, thank you for being a part of all our lives. We will miss you forever. Till we meet again.
Surviving with his wife, Mary and three daughters, are his siblings; Doris D. (Dave) Daugherty, Robert E. (Bobbie) Erwin Jr., Janet L. (Juli) Turner, Sarah J. (Willie) Dunn, and one brother-in-law, Eric (Sammy) Walker. Also surviving is his father, Robert E. Erwin Sr., many special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, great nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mom, Barbara J. (Barron) Erwin, and one niece, Kathleen J. Cunningham.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Father Dave Buckles officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Mary Erwin. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019