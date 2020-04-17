|
|
John B. Maxson
Lafayette - John B. Maxon, 83 of Lafayette, passed away at 7:40 pm Monday April 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Brookston on April 6,1937 to the late Wilber W. and Maggie Belle Tatman Maxson. His marriage was on January 9,1957 to Linda L. Kincaid and she survives. John was a field technician for agricultural companies and served since 1966 as a Reserve Police Officer for the City of Lafayette. John enjoyed fishing and building bird houses and bird feeders.
Surviving with his beloved wife of 63 years are a daughter Paula (Marc) Robinson of Crawfordsville, grandchildren Christopher Robinson and Jon Robinson of Indianapolis, Sarah (Sean) O'Dell of Plainfield and Austin Gray of Crawfordsville, great-grandchildren Liam Robinson, Kooper Robinson and Richard O'Dell, sisters Carol Spall of Lafayette, Sharon Bateman of Lafayette, Nancy Moore of St. Petersburg, FL and a brother James Maxson of Monticello. He was preceded in death by brothers Wilbur, Charles, Melvin, Kenneth and Robert.
Private family services will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette, IN.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020