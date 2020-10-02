1/1
John B. Scheumann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John B. Scheumann

Lafayette - John B. Scheumann, 71, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.

He was born January 30, 1949, in Lafayette, to the late Levon "Pug" and Rita (Deere) Scheumann.

John was a lifelong Lafayette resident and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. He was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Ball State, where he graduated in 1971. He continued to avidly support his home town and both alma maters throughout his life.

On, December 21, 1968, he married June McKenzie and she survivies.

John was a loving family man and an entrepreneur. As a kid, he delivered newspapers and ran a lawn mowing business. After college he took a job with National Homes where he discovered he had a passion for the homebuilding industry. From there, he branched out to start several homebuilding companies and never looked back.

His success in business provided him the opportunity to give back to the community. Beside his family, nothing made him prouder than giving back to the organizations that helped him along the way. He was especially passionate about helping the Lafayette Parks Department, Habitat for Humanity, and his beloved Bronchos and Cardinals. He was most recently excited to contribute to the opening of the Northend Community Center in Lafayette.

Surviving with his wife, June Scheumann, are son John "Barney" (Stephanie) Scheumann, Jr. of West Lafayette, two daughters, Kimmy (Chuck) Armantrout and Lindsay (Jack) Donaldson both of Indianapolis, three sisters: Sue Funkhouser of Pearland, TX, Sally (Scott) Giese of Lafayette and Mary (Bob) Whitney of Venice, FL, and a brother, Tom (Barb) Scheumann of Lafayette. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Haley (Ryan) Campbell, Ryan Scheumann, Nick (Connor) Scheumann, Brayden and Gavin Armantrout, and Walter and Bruce Donaldson, as well as three great grandchildren, Parker and Lila Campbell and Emmett Scheumann.

John was preceded in death by a brother Chuck Scheumann.

Due to safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, the service held in John's honor will be private.

In Lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in John's name to either Community Cancer Network at PO Box 4499 Lafayette, IN 47903, Habitat for Humanity at 420 S, 1st St, Lafayette, IN 47905 or a charity of your choice.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved