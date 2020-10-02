John B. Scheumann
Lafayette - John B. Scheumann, 71, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.
He was born January 30, 1949, in Lafayette, to the late Levon "Pug" and Rita (Deere) Scheumann.
John was a lifelong Lafayette resident and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. He was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Ball State, where he graduated in 1971. He continued to avidly support his home town and both alma maters throughout his life.
On, December 21, 1968, he married June McKenzie and she survivies.
John was a loving family man and an entrepreneur. As a kid, he delivered newspapers and ran a lawn mowing business. After college he took a job with National Homes where he discovered he had a passion for the homebuilding industry. From there, he branched out to start several homebuilding companies and never looked back.
His success in business provided him the opportunity to give back to the community. Beside his family, nothing made him prouder than giving back to the organizations that helped him along the way. He was especially passionate about helping the Lafayette Parks Department, Habitat for Humanity, and his beloved Bronchos and Cardinals. He was most recently excited to contribute to the opening of the Northend Community Center in Lafayette.
Surviving with his wife, June Scheumann, are son John "Barney" (Stephanie) Scheumann, Jr. of West Lafayette, two daughters, Kimmy (Chuck) Armantrout and Lindsay (Jack) Donaldson both of Indianapolis, three sisters: Sue Funkhouser of Pearland, TX, Sally (Scott) Giese of Lafayette and Mary (Bob) Whitney of Venice, FL, and a brother, Tom (Barb) Scheumann of Lafayette. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Haley (Ryan) Campbell, Ryan Scheumann, Nick (Connor) Scheumann, Brayden and Gavin Armantrout, and Walter and Bruce Donaldson, as well as three great grandchildren, Parker and Lila Campbell and Emmett Scheumann.
John was preceded in death by a brother Chuck Scheumann.
Due to safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, the service held in John's honor will be private.
In Lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in John's name to either Community Cancer Network at PO Box 4499 Lafayette, IN 47903, Habitat for Humanity at 420 S, 1st St, Lafayette, IN 47905 or a charity of your choice
.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com