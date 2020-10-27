1/1
John Berkshire
1944 - 2020
John Berkshire

Delphi - John Byron Berkshire 76, of Delphi ran into the arms of Jesus on October 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of his life and their three daughters, at his home near Delphi.

John was born on September 28, 1944 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Byron C and Melba R (Wasson) Berkshire.

John lived all his life in the Delphi area. The creeks and woods of Carroll County were his playground for fishing and hunting. He loved playing baseball as a boy. He attended Delphi School Corporation where he was the first student to attend classes via intercom due to a farming accident.

John met his soulmate, Betty L Worthington as she car hopped at the root beer stand in Americus. Though she couldn't stand him at first, his handsome smile and charm soon won her over and they were married on January 26, 1964 in Delphi.

Together they had three daughters whom he dearly loved, and they cherished him as their knight in shining armor. No one held a candle to their Daddy. John taught them to love the Lord through everything and to put him first always. Though there wasn't a lot of money he would take his family on long Sunday drives all over Indiana lasting well into the wee hours of the morning. Upon being asked, "Daddy, are you lost?" He would reply, "Not lost, just mighty fearsome confused."

John was an avid woodsman and as such, he a several close friends were known as "The Woodsmen". Hunting, fishing, and float trips kept these dear friends as close as anything could.

John leaves behind a legacy of love for the Lord, love for his family, a rugged work ethic, and of being fair and honest. He had one message to all his family especially the men….."If you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough!"

He is survived by his loving wife, their three daughters; Toni R (Dale, Sr.) James, Theresa Harshman, Anne (Bill) Brisco, seven grandchildren; Justine Nicole Smith, James (fiancé Kasey Addington) Gick, Sgt Amanda Isley, Clinton Gick, David James, Dale (Michelle) James, Jr and Cory (girlfriend Keisha Mundell) James, as well as fourteen great grandbabies, two step-great grandbabies, sisters, Betty Heise, Carole Berkshire, and Sharon (Bill) Parr, sisters-in-law Barbara (Jim) Lively and Shirley (Vernon) Sustman, brother-in-law Butch (Donna) Worthington and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, nephew James F. Lively, Jr., grandchildren Justine Nicole, David, and Baby Brisco, stepfather Ervil L Aldrich, stepsisters Sharon Servies, Peggy Cadwallader, LuluBelle Sacha, and Juanita Atkins, stepbrothers Jim and Henry Aldrich.

Special thanks to Danielle, Eric, and Alex of Physiocare Home health and Hospice for their love and support. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until his funeral service at 7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Tom Camp officiating. Casual attire required. Private family burial at a later date. Memorial contributions to the donor's favorite charity. Share condolences and view his obit at www.abbottfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
OCT
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 27, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Uncle John, he will be missed by so many..He touched so many lives, loved everyone and was a Godly man.. May you Rest aim Peace Uncle John, I Love You
Wendy Pogue
Family
