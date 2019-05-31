|
John "Craig" Burghardt
Lafayette - John "Craig" Burghardt, 70, of Colfax, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a battle with COPD.
He was born on January 4, 1949 in Lafayette, IN to great parents, James C. and Marjorie L. (Marks) Burghardt.
Craig graduated from Klondike High School and attended Indiana State University. He served in the United States Army Reserves as a Staff Sergeant from 1968 to 1977 when he was honorably discharged.
He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Burghardt of Monticello; his brothers, Clyde (Audrey) Burghardt of South Carolina and Tom (Roxann) Burghardt of Monticello; and special friend, Audrey Burnette of Bringhurst. Also surviving are his children, Chris (Larie) Burghardt of Naples, FL, Chad (Holly) Burghardt of Naples, FL, and Kelly (Jeremy Hart) Burghardt of Indianapolis, IN and grandchildren, Mikayla, PFC Gage, and Ayden. Craig was very proud of his children for their values and success in life and business.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Burghardt.
Craig spent his life in the Auto Industry with many accomplishments covering auto salvage, body shop, truck sales, and auto racing. Hard work and long hours never stopped him from achieving his goals and dreams. His 3 favorite things in life were a fast race car, cold beer, and a pretty lady.
Craig was a member of Lions Club International, NSRA, NRA, Midwest Old Timers Vintage Race Car Club, and the NHRA. He was a USAC-Silver Crown Car Owner and Great Mechanic.
"I would like to thank all of my good friends for helping me through life and for being there when I no longer could do it on my own. For the rest of you, I think you know where you stand."-Craig
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Romney, IN.
Memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation in loving memory of Craig. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Craig online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 31 to June 2, 2019