John Charles Jones
Attica, IN - John Charles "John the Barber" Jones, age 66 of Attica, IN passed away at his residence at 1:27 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 due to his battle with stage IV cancer, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on August 29, 1953 in Danville, IL. He was the son of Clement D. Jones and Violet L. Creamer and the step-son of Robert "Pop" DeArment. John was a Warren County resident for most of his life before moving to Attica in 2000. He attended Seeger High School until his junior year and graduated from Dixie Hollins High School. John graduated from barber college in Indianapolis and at age 47, graduated from Purdue University with his bachelor's in Industrial Technology. He married Debbie Y. Scrimager on June 3, 1981 in St. Petersburg, FL and she survives. John served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. He worked as a barber in Indianapolis, IN before moving back to the Warren County area. He was a handyman in the Warren County and Fountain County area. In the early 1980's he opened the Barber Shop, Pizzeria, and Debbie's Game Room in Williamsport, IN. John worked at Attica Ready Mix and later worked for Oxford Cleaning Company, maintaining the building of Bloomingdales in Boca Raton, FL. He also worked at Harrison Steel Casting Company in the maintenance department. He opened John's Barber Shop in Attica in 2008, retiring in 2017. John was a member of the Covington First Baptist Church. He was the past commander of VFW Post #3318 Attica. John sang in the Tippecanotes Barbershop Chorus in Lafayette, IN. He was an avid mushroom hunter and golfer. John enjoyed camping and playing cards and dice. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed football, basketball, and baseball. John was a Purdue and Chicago Cubs fan. Surviving with his wife, Debbie, are, Children, Jamie Lynn Jones (companion: Jason Smith) of Attica, IN, Samantha M. Davis (husband: Justin) of Attica, IN, and twin sons, Andy Jones (wife: Katie) of Attica, IN and Randy Jones (companion: Kassy Iliff) of Oxford, IN; Brother, C. Wynn Jones (wife: Beverly) of Dana, IN; Sisters, Donna VanLeer (husband: Lowell) of Williamsport, IN and Launa Jones of Williamsport, IN; Grandchildren, Hailyn, Creedan John Michael, Aubrey, Ethan, Isabella, Joseph, Maya, and Huxley John was preceded in death by his parents and step-father. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Interment will follow at Rainsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020