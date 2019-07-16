Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
John Magee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Magee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Magee


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Charles Magee Obituary
John Charles Magee

Attica - John Charles Magee, 58, died at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

John Charles was born on January 7, 1961 in Lafayette. He was the son of Arvilla M. (Bossaer) Magee and the late Charles A. Magee. He had lived all of his life in the Riverside area and graduated from Attica High School in 1979. He was formerly married to Lisa Morris.

John Charles had worked in construction putting up drywall for Poynter's Drywall for several years. He was a member of the Indiana Roofers Union #119. He loved to pitch horseshoes, bowling and racing. He was a fan of Purdue Sports and the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving along with his mother, Arvilla, are three cousins, Jeff (Peggy) Bossaer, Attica, Gregory (Betsy) Bossaer, Reynolds, and Michael (Alma) Bossaer, Attica; five step-nephews, Mike, John, David, Steve & Paul, all of Louisville, KY; good friends, Chris Poynter & Randy Stein; and caregivers, Mattie McDaniel, Rose Weatherford, Ruthie Larson & Connie Williamson. He was also preceded in death by a half brother, Buddy LeeRoy Magee; uncles and aunts, John & Pauline Bossaer and Glen & Janet Bossaer; and cousins, Susan (Bossaer) Milach & Shiela (Bossaer) Gustus.

Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, July 17, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Contributions may be made to the Bethel Community Church. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now