John Cusick
Lafayette - John B. Cusick, 89, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.
He was born September 28, 1930 in Bayonne, NJ, to the late John B. and Evelyn M. (Barlow) Cusick. He was a graduate of Bayonne High School before attending Purdue University. John was Director of Physical Facilities at Purdue University for 38 years before retiring in 1988. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. John was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and the only Command Sergeant Major for the Indiana Reserve for 9 years. He was honored with the Legion of Merit during peace-time. He retired from the Army Reserves after 35 years of service.
He married Virginia M. "Ginny" Roe in Bayonne, NJ on February 3, 1951, and she survives.
John was a Life member of VFW Post #10097 and served as Past Commander of the American Legion Post #274 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was a former member of various professional organizations associated with Purdue University, and he participated in the 2016 Honor Flight from Lafayette. He attended St. Boniface Catholic Church for many years.
John enjoyed his retirement years with Ginny fishing and boating. He also enjoyed woodworking and spending quality time with his family.
Along with his wife, Ginny, he is survived by his daughters: Patricia (Harold) Crumley of Lafayette, Mary (Geary) Rollins of Roanoke, IN, Alice (Marc) Hallett of Lafayette, Evelyn "Lynn" (Gary) Stevenson of Lafayette, and Donna Cusick of Ft. Wayne. John is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private services will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Father David Buckles officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Cancer Network.