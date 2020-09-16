1/1
John Cusick
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cusick

Lafayette - John B. Cusick, 89, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.

He was born September 28, 1930 in Bayonne, NJ, to the late John B. and Evelyn M. (Barlow) Cusick. He was a graduate of Bayonne High School before attending Purdue University. John was Director of Physical Facilities at Purdue University for 38 years before retiring in 1988. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. John was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and the only Command Sergeant Major for the Indiana Reserve for 9 years. He was honored with the Legion of Merit during peace-time. He retired from the Army Reserves after 35 years of service.

He married Virginia M. "Ginny" Roe in Bayonne, NJ on February 3, 1951, and she survives.

John was a Life member of VFW Post #10097 and served as Past Commander of the American Legion Post #274 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was a former member of various professional organizations associated with Purdue University, and he participated in the 2016 Honor Flight from Lafayette. He attended St. Boniface Catholic Church for many years.

John enjoyed his retirement years with Ginny fishing and boating. He also enjoyed woodworking and spending quality time with his family.

Along with his wife, Ginny, he is survived by his daughters: Patricia (Harold) Crumley of Lafayette, Mary (Geary) Rollins of Roanoke, IN, Alice (Marc) Hallett of Lafayette, Evelyn "Lynn" (Gary) Stevenson of Lafayette, and Donna Cusick of Ft. Wayne. John is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Father David Buckles officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Cancer Network. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfun eralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved