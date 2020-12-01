John D. Miller
West Lafayette - John D. Miller, 89, a life-long resident of West Lafayette passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Glen Oaks Health Campus in New Castle.
He was born January 24, 1931 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Glen T. and Euretta (Davis) Miller. He graduated from West Lafayette High School and later from Purdue University. He worked for Purdue University in the Business Administration office for 34 years before retiring in 1994.
On November 24, 1957 he married Lola Rush in Boswell, IN. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2018.
John was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church, the Eagles, Purdue Police Auxiliary, Tomahawk Club, Smiles Unlimited and an honorary member of the Reamer Club. He was also known as Uret the clown.
Surviving are his children: Beth A. Levi (husband, Dan) of Connersville and Mark Miller of Lafayette; and five grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Lola, he is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Linda Charlesworth.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Ceremony. Pastor Andrew Winter will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Boswell Cemetery. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Webcasting of the ceremony will be available on the funeral home's website. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
.