John D. MullenLafayette - John D. Mullen was born in Stockwell, Indiana, on October 1, 1930, and died on July 20, 2020, in Lafayette, Indiana. John married Flora "Polly" Mankamyer 68 years ago on May 9, 1952, and she survives along with their six children: David (Sandy) Mullen, Bradley (DeeDee) Mullen, Brent (Linda) Mullen, Lisa (Sean) Price, Derek Mullen, and Melissa Mullen.Please go to www.fisherfuneralchapel.com for more information and to share your memories and condolences.