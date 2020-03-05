|
|
John D. Schmitz
Lafayette - John D. Schmitz, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his residence.
He was born August 31, 1946, in Marysville, Kansas, to the late John "Jack" and Rosemary Roswarski Schmitz. John graduated from Central Catholic High School class of 1964.
He was a veteran of the Army serving in the Vietnam War 1966-1967.
On June 1, 1991 here in Lafayette he married Judith A. Eikenberry and she survives.
John worked as a Laborer for ALCOA for 45 years retired in 2009.
He was a member of St Lawrence Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, VFW (veterans of foreign war), American Legion, Legion Honor Guard, Eagles Aerie #347.
John enjoyed his family and friends and mostly the time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Surviving are wife, Judi Schmitz of Lafayette, son, Jeffrey Schmitz of Lafayette, daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Colburn of Woodinville, WA, sister, Sue Schmitz of Lafayette, brother, Jim Schmitz of Lafayette, brother Doug Schmitz of Lafayette, sister-in-law Sheri Schmitz, sister-in-law Abbie Eikenberry of Springboro, OH, grandchildren , Avery Colburn, Liam Colburn, Claire Colburn, Jack Colburn.
John was preceded in death by brothers Allan Schmitz, Don Schmitz, sister-in-law Kathy Schmitz, brother-in-law Mark Eikenberry
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday with Rosary 5:45pm at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St Lawrence Catholic Church, Fr. Eric Underwood and Fr. Daniel Gartland officiating. Interment to follow at St Boniface Catholic Cemetery military rites by American Legion Post # 11. Memorial Contributions may be made to St Lawrence Catholic Church.You may sign the guest book, leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020