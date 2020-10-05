John Dale MaCurdy



Bringhurst - John Dale MaCurdy, 73 of rural Bringhurst passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 11,1947 in Cook County, IL. He was a 1966 graduate of Carroll High School. John was known as a professional mechanic and enjoyed making cars go fast. John enjoyed life and bringing joy to those around him. He is survived by his daughter Regan (Phil) Kercheval of Sheridan, and a son Jason MaCurdy of rural Bringhurst, his grandchildren John Brody, Kasey Renee and Morgan Blankenship. Also surviving is Beverly Mullin of Kokomo. He was preceded in death by his parents I. Dale and Nellie Frances Fouts MaCurdy.



A celebration of John's life will be held at the Burlington Park at 1pm on Sunday October 11, 2020. There will be food, fellowship, and sharing of memories following the brief service.



Cree Funeral Home, Camden is assisting the family with arrangements.









