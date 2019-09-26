|
John Dudley Cooley
Franklin - John Dudley Cooley, age 66, walked off with his Lord Jesus on the morning of Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence at the Indiana Masonic Home with his loving wife Karen at his side.
He was born on May 25, 1953 in Columbus, Mississippi to John L. Cooley and Clifford Gladis Cooley who both preceded him in death with his father passing in 2004 and his mother passing in 2010, both notably being residents of the Indiana Masonic Home themselves. He is survived by his loving wife Karen Rose Cooley, his sister, Carolyn Straley (J.B.), his brother, David Albert (Julie), and three nephews. He married Marjorie Cooley in 1989. She preceded him in death in September of 2015.
One of the greatest joys in John's life was Freemasonry. He entered Freemasonry as an Entered Apprentice in October of 1981 and was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason by his own father on May 17, 1982 in Bunker Hill Lodge # 683. John was twice a Past Master of West Lafayette Lodge # 724. John was also a Past High Priest of the York Rite Lafayette Chapter # 3, RAM of Indiana as well as being a Past Illustrious Master of Tippecanoe Council #68, Council of Cryptic Masons, State of Indiana and Past Commander of Lafayette Commandery #3, Knights Templar of Indiana. In addition, he was a Past Director General, Lafayette Preceptory # 3 of the Yeoman of York. He was also a Sir Knight of Robert A. Woods Priory, # 62 KYCH. He was also a member of Merou Grotto in Lafayette, Indiana.
In 2014, John moved to the Indiana Masonic Home, a place he dearly loved, for a new chapter in his life, and where he married Karen Rose Draper.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ransford Chapel at Compass Park, 690 S. State Street in Franklin, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service in the Ransford Chapel. Services will be conducted by Reverends Cleon H. Wright, Elaine Clark, and Daniel VanBuskirk. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Flinn Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019