John E. Fink
Lafayette - John E. Fink, 78, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East Lafayette.
He was born February 5, 1941, in Lafayette and was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. In 1970, John married Rose Marie Morrison and she survives. John was a United States Army Veteran and worked in building maintenance at Purdue for many years.
John enjoyed working outside and was very handy with his hands. He was so skilled he could fix almost anything. Above all, he cherished every moment spent with his family and friends.
Along with his wife Rose, John is survived by 3 children, John fink Jr. (wife Jean) of Lafayette, Debbie Mullens Westfall (husband Bill) of Brookston, and Brenda Morehouse of Lafayette; 7 grandchildren, John and Justin Fink, Karmen Redinbo, Keith Mullens II (wife Melanie), Kelly Morehouse, Ryan Mullens (wife Nancy), Billy Westfall; and 8 great grandchildren. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019