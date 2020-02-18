|
|
John E. Ward
Zionsville - John E Ward passed away on February 14, 2020 in Zionsville, Indiana at age 90. John was born in Walton, Indiana, and then moved to Brookston as a school boy, where he lived the rest of his life until the last six months when he moved closer to family. With his wife of 62 years, Norma Kay Allen of Brookston, they established their corn, soybean, and livestock farm, on which they raised their family and champion Herefords.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Albert Lee and Martha Knapp Ward and Richard Ward; as well as his wife, Norma Kay (Allen) Ward. John is survived by his brother, Dale Ward, and his sister, Mary Ward Guiffre, and his four children and their families: Gay Ward Maddox, Neal Ward and Avery Jessup, Ned and Jan Ward, and Curt and Kristy Ward. In addition, John loved his 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Amy (Maddox) & Brian Kavicky, Lynn (Maddox) & Kurt Strueh, Clay & Becky Maddox, Bell Ward, Jack Ward, and Kate Ward; and 7 great grandchildren: Nate Kavicky, Ella Kavicky, Ashley Strueh, Zach Strueh, Rachel Strueh, Weston Maddox, and Chase Maddox.
John's life was rooted on the farm that he and Norma successfully established in Brookston, but his life of service and leadership extended beyond that through his own efforts and those of his family. He served on the Board of Directors for more than 50 years of the Farmers State Bank of Brookston and the Board of Directors of the Lafayette Home Hospital, and in many capacities serving the Federated Church of Brookston, including the Board of Elders. He was also a member of the Brookston Masonic Lodge. After his own success in 4-H, all his children continued that winning tradition at the White County Fair and Indiana State Fair. He eventually became and Director of the Indiana State Fair, serving as President in 1988, and in that year was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash. Though he was talented and a fierce competitor at many sports, basketball was his favorite and he continued to remain active in basketball through officiating the sport as an IHSAA referee for 27 years culminating in an Indiana title game in 1974, and then years of service to the Big Ten Conference as an officials observer at Purdue University.
His family will carry his generous and hard-working spirit with them in the days to come. Their success has been shaped by his pride in a job well done, his attention to the up keep of his farm, and the welcome he gave to all he met.
Join them in celebrating his life on Sunday, February 23, 4pm-7pm at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home in Brookston and Monday, February 24, 11am at Federated Church of Brookston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the White County Ag Association directed to the White County Fair Beef Barn.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020