Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette - John Edward Boes "Ed", 59, of Lafayette, passed away at 9:25 AM, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. He was born October 17, 1959, in Lafayette, to John Henry Boes (late) and Esther Louise (Deephouse) Boes. Ed graduated from Central Catholic HS in 1978. Ed worked at the Lafayette Journal and Courier for 39 years.

He loved spending time with his family and, activities like wood working, drinking beer while watching the Cubs and Boilermakers, and golfing. Ed loved to cook out on the grill and spend time with his grandkids. He was a kind man with a big heart.

Ed is survived by his Fiancé, Carrie M. Boes New. His children; Amanda J. Beasor (Sam), Laura A. Guajardo (Chris), Jonathon D. Boes (Emily). Siblings; Mark Boes (RaeLynn), Pam Thomas (Ron), Terri Meyer, Mike Boes, Steve Boes, Larry Boes (Katrina), Kevin Boes (Lisa), and four grandkids (Landen, Olivia, Lucas, and Everly), as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by John Henry Boes (father).

Visitation is Thursday, April 18th at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel from 5:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, April 19th at 10:00 AM at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909. Officiating Fr. Eric Underwood.

Those wishing may contribute in his memory to the .

You may sign the register book, and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 17, 2019
