Rev. John Elliott
Lafayette - Rev. John Elliott (88), who served as pastor at Christ United Methodist Church in Lafayette from 1988-1994, passed away peacefully on May 9, at Franklin, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Joyce Elliott, two sons, Don Elliott of Denver, Colorado, and Dr. Steve Elliott of Fishers, Indiana, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a brother Robert Elliott of Cornelius, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Adams Street, Franklin, Indiana, with visitation at 1:30 pm and service at 3:00 pm on Saturday June 1.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019