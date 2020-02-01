Resources
John "Mark" Evans

John "Mark" Evans

Rossville - John "Mark" Evans, 71, of Rossville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born April 1, 1948, in Frankfort, to John D. and Virginia B. (Bosworth) Evans. On March 3, 1973, he married Irene G. Hitch; she survives.

Mark had worked for 29 ½ years at Eli Lilly. He has also worked as a teacher and coach in the Rossville school system as well as teaching in the Kokomo and Delphi school systems. Mark graduated 1966 from Rossville High School and had attended Arkansas University before returning to Indiana and graduated from Ball State in 1970. He was a former member of the Rossville Church of the Brethren. Mark served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed all sports, was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.

In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by sons, Ben (Rhonda) Hopkins of Rossville, Noel (Pattie) Evans of Cutler, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Evans of Rossville; sister, Beth Ann (Ronald) Jahrman of Indianapolis; brothers, Jay Daniel (Diana) Evans of Kokomo and John (Janice) Lopez of Hyannis Port, Mass; grandchildren, Alexa, David and Evan Hopkins, Gabrielle Evans and Emma Evans; and three great grandchildren.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robin Steven Evans.

Graveside services will be held at the Rossville Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorials in Mark's name may be made to Rossville Food Pantry. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
