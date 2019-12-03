Services
Gooch Funeral Home
112 West Howard St
Rockville, IN 47872
(765) 569-0040
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gooch Funeral Home
112 West Howard St
Rockville, IN 47872
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Gooch Funeral Home
112 West Howard St
Rockville, IN 47872
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Johns


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Johns Obituary
John G. Johns

Marshall - John G. Johns, 78, of Marshall, Indiana passed away at 2:30 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafayette, Indiana. He was born December 14, 1940 in Medaryville, Indiana to the late Raymond Johns and Louise Madlung Johns. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Moore Johns whom he married April 3, 1961 in Lafayette. Also surviving, two sons, Scott Johns of Attica and John T. Johns of DeMotte; two daughters, Jessie (Gary) Hubbert of Attica and Jackie Johns of Rossville; two brothers, Jim Johns of Jacksonville, Florida and Phillip Ron Johns of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Raymond Johns on May 4, 2011. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson , going on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He had many hobbies including woodworking/ furniture making, target practice and shooting in general with his family. By far his greatest joy came from the time spent with family , being a husband, father and mentor to all. He loved teaching and sharing the wisdom and skills he acquired through life, especially to his grandchildren. He spent the majority of his life as an over the road truck driver. His last job was with Overpeck Gas Company where he was recognized and honored driving one million miles without an accident. He was a very devout man who loved the Lord as he loved his family and bringing them together was one of his life's goals. Memorial services will be 4:00 pm Saturday, December 7, at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville, with John T. Johns officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -