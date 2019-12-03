|
John G. Johns
Marshall - John G. Johns, 78, of Marshall, Indiana passed away at 2:30 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafayette, Indiana. He was born December 14, 1940 in Medaryville, Indiana to the late Raymond Johns and Louise Madlung Johns. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Moore Johns whom he married April 3, 1961 in Lafayette. Also surviving, two sons, Scott Johns of Attica and John T. Johns of DeMotte; two daughters, Jessie (Gary) Hubbert of Attica and Jackie Johns of Rossville; two brothers, Jim Johns of Jacksonville, Florida and Phillip Ron Johns of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Raymond Johns on May 4, 2011. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson , going on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He had many hobbies including woodworking/ furniture making, target practice and shooting in general with his family. By far his greatest joy came from the time spent with family , being a husband, father and mentor to all. He loved teaching and sharing the wisdom and skills he acquired through life, especially to his grandchildren. He spent the majority of his life as an over the road truck driver. His last job was with Overpeck Gas Company where he was recognized and honored driving one million miles without an accident. He was a very devout man who loved the Lord as he loved his family and bringing them together was one of his life's goals. Memorial services will be 4:00 pm Saturday, December 7, at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville, with John T. Johns officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
